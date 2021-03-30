기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.03.30 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.30 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the risk of COVID-19 spreading is on the rise due to the prolonged third wave of the outbreak. He cited analysis from the central bank which pointed to an uptick in people's movement. Chung stressed the absolute importance of the public's voluntary participation in antivirus measures in order to continue sustainable quarantine efforts.

Seoul City will give out a one million won cash aid to ten-thousand people in the culture and arts field who are hit hard by the pandemic. Recipients must reside in Seoul, have certificates verifying their artistic activities and their income should also be under a certain level. Officials will deliberate on applications and provide the payments some time in May. According to a survey by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, Korea's culture and arts sector suffered a 1.5 trillion won loss last year.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2021-03-30 15:07:59
    • 수정2021-03-30 16:45:06
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the risk of COVID-19 spreading is on the rise due to the prolonged third wave of the outbreak. He cited analysis from the central bank which pointed to an uptick in people's movement. Chung stressed the absolute importance of the public's voluntary participation in antivirus measures in order to continue sustainable quarantine efforts.

Seoul City will give out a one million won cash aid to ten-thousand people in the culture and arts field who are hit hard by the pandemic. Recipients must reside in Seoul, have certificates verifying their artistic activities and their income should also be under a certain level. Officials will deliberate on applications and provide the payments some time in May. According to a survey by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, Korea's culture and arts sector suffered a 1.5 trillion won loss last year.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!