[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the risk of COVID-19 spreading is on the rise due to the prolonged third wave of the outbreak. He cited analysis from the central bank which pointed to an uptick in people's movement. Chung stressed the absolute importance of the public's voluntary participation in antivirus measures in order to continue sustainable quarantine efforts.



Seoul City will give out a one million won cash aid to ten-thousand people in the culture and arts field who are hit hard by the pandemic. Recipients must reside in Seoul, have certificates verifying their artistic activities and their income should also be under a certain level. Officials will deliberate on applications and provide the payments some time in May. According to a survey by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, Korea's culture and arts sector suffered a 1.5 trillion won loss last year.

