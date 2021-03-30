COVID-19 VACCINATION PLANS News Today 입력 2021.03.30 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 vaccinations will begin early next month for school nurses and special education teachers. They will receive shots at community health centers after scheduling and giving consent to inoculation. High school seniors and their teachers will likely get vaccinated by summer vacation before the annual nationwide college entrance exam later this year.



[Pkg]



School nurses are at the frontline of keeping schools and students safe from COVID-19. As they always come into close contact with children, they do their best to not get infected.



[Soundbite] (Elementary school nurse) : "Students come to my office when they have a fever or possible COVID-19 symptoms. I will receive the vaccine for the safety of children."



This is why education organizations also called for the quick administration of vaccines to teachers. The education ministry has announced that teachers will get vaccinated from April 8. The first group includes school nurses, special education teachers and assistants. Roughly 64,000 people are eligible for the vaccination in this group. They can receive jabs at community health centers after giving their consent to inoculation. Teachers are allowed to take a day off to get the vaccine and have sick leave if they suffer from adverse reactions. High school seniors and their teachers will likely receive vaccines by the summer vacation, as they are preparing for the college entrance exam.

Talks on vaccinating teachers for first and second graders who attend in-person classes daily are also gaining speed.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hae(Minister of Education) : "We are now discussing the vaccination timetable and methods for teachers of first and second graders and preschoolers. We will work to go ahead with vaccinations smoothly."



Authorities are also discussing expanding in-person classes after the social distancing system is revised. Middle schools in the capital area are of key concern, as they have an insufficient number of school days and could create an education gap among students. Meanwhile, the government will conduct monthly coronavirus tests for 300,000 daycare center teachers in order to protect young children.

