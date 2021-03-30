SPEED VIOLATION OF E-SCOOTERS News Today 입력 2021.03.30 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Electric scooters have become quite popular among Korean consumers as they are overseas. Last year, a revised law restricted the travel speed of scooters to no faster than 25 kilometers per hour but it's known to be commonplace that many are bending the rule such as through illegal remodeling.



[Pkg]



An electric scooter store in Seoul. All the products indicate a maximum speed cap of 25 kilometers per hour. But when asked about raising the maximum speed capacity, a store clerk responds, that it's possible.



[Soundbite] Store clerk(VOICE MODIFIED) : "The speed limit can be lifted but we can't tell you how. Customers say you can look it up online."



Here at another store. The employee goes even further, saying they can find a scooter for us that doesn't have speed restrictions.



[Soundbite] Store clerk(VOICE MODIFIED) : "(What speed are we thinking?) 50km/h on a regular road. Larger scooters can even go 100km/h."



Online, it's all too easy to search for instructions or videos on how to remodel scooters to topple existing speed limit settings. Some videos even spell out ways on lifting the speed limit on shared scooters that are not personally owned. But there is currently no way to punish such behavior. Under the Road Traffic Act, personal mobility vehicles cannot travel at a speed of over 25 kilometers per hour. But there is no legal provision regarding punishment of violators. This legislative loophole could possibly lead to major accidents.



[Soundbite] Kim Ji-eun(Road Traffic Authority) : "Personal mobility devices have small wheels and a higher center of gravity, making them vulnerable to speed bumps and potholes. At high velocity, it's even more difficult to foresee and avoid dangerous situations."



A revised Road Traffic Act will take effect in May to mandate a driving license and raise the minimum age of scooter users from 13 to 16. However the new law still does not stipulate penalties for those who tamper with the default speed limit setting.

