[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that the number of COVID emergency messages containing case numbers and quarantine guidelines will be dramatically reduced as the public complaints grew about constant COVID-related texts and subsequent fatigue. Now new case reports, their movements, local government measures, personal hygiene reminders and local response outcomes will not be transmitted and emergency texts will not be sent out between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m..
- COVID-19 EMERGENCY MESSAGES
- 입력 2021-03-31 15:53:40
- 수정2021-03-31 16:45:18
