STUDENTS DEMAND TUITION REFUND

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
One year into the pandemic, confusion continues at universities over online classes. Students demand a tuition refund while the schools are dealing with their own challenges such as a shortfall in new students.
[Pkg]
This is Lee Soo-yeong a clothing and fashion design major. Last year, because of COVID-19, she hardly attended face-to-face classes and had to learn basic skill sets such as sewing separately at an academy.
[Soundbite] Lee Soo-yeong(3rd year, Yeungnam Univ.) : "All our classes used to be practical training but since the mix of online sessions, the number of students dropped. Some students also took leave of absence in the wake of the outbreak."
This year, off- and online classes are held alternately every other week and the situation remains chaotic. There are continuous calls for a partial tuition refund as there's continued controversy over the effectiveness of online teaching. Some say the Education Ministry must draft standards on this issue to allow tuition readjustments.
[Soundbite] Lee Eun-ju(Rep. Justice Party) : "Private academies and kindergartens were informed about standards on tuition reduction, but not universities. Inconsistency and fairness need to be addressed."
But for the universities which rely on tuition for most of their funding, refunds are impossible.
[Soundbite] (University official) : "School expenses include many fixed costs such as payroll and operational spending. For provincial universities, the portion that’s left after excluding these areas is not enough for tuition refund."
The tuition demand coupled with a drop in school-age population is accelerating the demise of provincial colleges.
One year into the pandemic, confusion continues at universities over online classes. Students demand a tuition refund while the schools are dealing with their own challenges such as a shortfall in new students.
[Pkg]
This is Lee Soo-yeong a clothing and fashion design major. Last year, because of COVID-19, she hardly attended face-to-face classes and had to learn basic skill sets such as sewing separately at an academy.
[Soundbite] Lee Soo-yeong(3rd year, Yeungnam Univ.) : "All our classes used to be practical training but since the mix of online sessions, the number of students dropped. Some students also took leave of absence in the wake of the outbreak."
This year, off- and online classes are held alternately every other week and the situation remains chaotic. There are continuous calls for a partial tuition refund as there's continued controversy over the effectiveness of online teaching. Some say the Education Ministry must draft standards on this issue to allow tuition readjustments.
[Soundbite] Lee Eun-ju(Rep. Justice Party) : "Private academies and kindergartens were informed about standards on tuition reduction, but not universities. Inconsistency and fairness need to be addressed."
But for the universities which rely on tuition for most of their funding, refunds are impossible.
[Soundbite] (University official) : "School expenses include many fixed costs such as payroll and operational spending. For provincial universities, the portion that’s left after excluding these areas is not enough for tuition refund."
The tuition demand coupled with a drop in school-age population is accelerating the demise of provincial colleges.
- STUDENTS DEMAND TUITION REFUND
-
- 입력 2021-03-31 15:53:40
- 수정2021-03-31 16:45:48
[Anchor Lead]
One year into the pandemic, confusion continues at universities over online classes. Students demand a tuition refund while the schools are dealing with their own challenges such as a shortfall in new students.
[Pkg]
This is Lee Soo-yeong a clothing and fashion design major. Last year, because of COVID-19, she hardly attended face-to-face classes and had to learn basic skill sets such as sewing separately at an academy.
[Soundbite] Lee Soo-yeong(3rd year, Yeungnam Univ.) : "All our classes used to be practical training but since the mix of online sessions, the number of students dropped. Some students also took leave of absence in the wake of the outbreak."
This year, off- and online classes are held alternately every other week and the situation remains chaotic. There are continuous calls for a partial tuition refund as there's continued controversy over the effectiveness of online teaching. Some say the Education Ministry must draft standards on this issue to allow tuition readjustments.
[Soundbite] Lee Eun-ju(Rep. Justice Party) : "Private academies and kindergartens were informed about standards on tuition reduction, but not universities. Inconsistency and fairness need to be addressed."
But for the universities which rely on tuition for most of their funding, refunds are impossible.
[Soundbite] (University official) : "School expenses include many fixed costs such as payroll and operational spending. For provincial universities, the portion that’s left after excluding these areas is not enough for tuition refund."
The tuition demand coupled with a drop in school-age population is accelerating the demise of provincial colleges.
One year into the pandemic, confusion continues at universities over online classes. Students demand a tuition refund while the schools are dealing with their own challenges such as a shortfall in new students.
[Pkg]
This is Lee Soo-yeong a clothing and fashion design major. Last year, because of COVID-19, she hardly attended face-to-face classes and had to learn basic skill sets such as sewing separately at an academy.
[Soundbite] Lee Soo-yeong(3rd year, Yeungnam Univ.) : "All our classes used to be practical training but since the mix of online sessions, the number of students dropped. Some students also took leave of absence in the wake of the outbreak."
This year, off- and online classes are held alternately every other week and the situation remains chaotic. There are continuous calls for a partial tuition refund as there's continued controversy over the effectiveness of online teaching. Some say the Education Ministry must draft standards on this issue to allow tuition readjustments.
[Soundbite] Lee Eun-ju(Rep. Justice Party) : "Private academies and kindergartens were informed about standards on tuition reduction, but not universities. Inconsistency and fairness need to be addressed."
But for the universities which rely on tuition for most of their funding, refunds are impossible.
[Soundbite] (University official) : "School expenses include many fixed costs such as payroll and operational spending. For provincial universities, the portion that’s left after excluding these areas is not enough for tuition refund."
The tuition demand coupled with a drop in school-age population is accelerating the demise of provincial colleges.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-