기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
With the blue crab fishing season near Yeonpyeongdo Island in the West Sea to start tomorrow, the Korea Coast Guard will toughen their crackdown on Chinese fishing boats crossing the nearby maritime border of the Northen Limit Line. It was found that 85 Chinese fishing boats fished illegally on waters off Yeonpyeongdo Island every day this month. The Korea Coast Guard plans to run an aggressive seizure operation against illegal Chinese fishing boats while observing disease control guidelines.
With the blue crab fishing season near Yeonpyeongdo Island in the West Sea to start tomorrow, the Korea Coast Guard will toughen their crackdown on Chinese fishing boats crossing the nearby maritime border of the Northen Limit Line. It was found that 85 Chinese fishing boats fished illegally on waters off Yeonpyeongdo Island every day this month. The Korea Coast Guard plans to run an aggressive seizure operation against illegal Chinese fishing boats while observing disease control guidelines.
- CRACKDOWNS ON CHINESE FISHING BOATS
-
- 입력 2021-03-31 15:53:40
- 수정2021-03-31 16:45:18
[Anchor Lead]
With the blue crab fishing season near Yeonpyeongdo Island in the West Sea to start tomorrow, the Korea Coast Guard will toughen their crackdown on Chinese fishing boats crossing the nearby maritime border of the Northen Limit Line. It was found that 85 Chinese fishing boats fished illegally on waters off Yeonpyeongdo Island every day this month. The Korea Coast Guard plans to run an aggressive seizure operation against illegal Chinese fishing boats while observing disease control guidelines.
With the blue crab fishing season near Yeonpyeongdo Island in the West Sea to start tomorrow, the Korea Coast Guard will toughen their crackdown on Chinese fishing boats crossing the nearby maritime border of the Northen Limit Line. It was found that 85 Chinese fishing boats fished illegally on waters off Yeonpyeongdo Island every day this month. The Korea Coast Guard plans to run an aggressive seizure operation against illegal Chinese fishing boats while observing disease control guidelines.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-