CRACKDOWNS ON CHINESE FISHING BOATS News Today 입력 2021.03.31 (15:53) 수정 2021.03.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the blue crab fishing season near Yeonpyeongdo Island in the West Sea to start tomorrow, the Korea Coast Guard will toughen their crackdown on Chinese fishing boats crossing the nearby maritime border of the Northen Limit Line. It was found that 85 Chinese fishing boats fished illegally on waters off Yeonpyeongdo Island every day this month. The Korea Coast Guard plans to run an aggressive seizure operation against illegal Chinese fishing boats while observing disease control guidelines.



[Anchor Lead]



