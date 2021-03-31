기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

CRACKDOWNS ON CHINESE FISHING BOATS
입력 2021.03.31 (15:53) 수정 2021.03.31 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

With the blue crab fishing season near Yeonpyeongdo Island in the West Sea to start tomorrow, the Korea Coast Guard will toughen their crackdown on Chinese fishing boats crossing the nearby maritime border of the Northen Limit Line. It was found that 85 Chinese fishing boats fished illegally on waters off Yeonpyeongdo Island every day this month. The Korea Coast Guard plans to run an aggressive seizure operation against illegal Chinese fishing boats while observing disease control guidelines.
  • CRACKDOWNS ON CHINESE FISHING BOATS
    • 입력 2021-03-31 15:53:40
    • 수정2021-03-31 16:45:18
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

With the blue crab fishing season near Yeonpyeongdo Island in the West Sea to start tomorrow, the Korea Coast Guard will toughen their crackdown on Chinese fishing boats crossing the nearby maritime border of the Northen Limit Line. It was found that 85 Chinese fishing boats fished illegally on waters off Yeonpyeongdo Island every day this month. The Korea Coast Guard plans to run an aggressive seizure operation against illegal Chinese fishing boats while observing disease control guidelines.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!