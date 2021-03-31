INCHEON’S NEW TRAM LINE

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Incheon has decided to introduce a tram to improve transportation and encourage tourism in the city’s old town area. The very first tram line is expected to connect Bupyeong Station to Yeonan Pier which will give a boost to the local economy in areas including Chinatown.
[Pkg]
The Incheon Coastal Passenger Terminal. A gateway to islands including Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo. But, as buses are the only means of public transport to travel there, it’s inconvenient for island residents and tourists.
[Soundbite] Choi In-ja(Baengnyeongdo Island resident) : "Travel back and forth is very inconvenient and costly."
To address this issue, Incheon City decided to construct a tram line connecting the Yeonan Pier to Bupyeong rail station. The tram will be 18.7 kilometers long, covering 27 stations. The first phase section from Yeonan Pier to Gajwa station will begin construction in 2023 and will be open by 2027. The next section from Gajwa to Bupyeong station will be up and running in 2029.
[Soundbite] Jeong I-seob(Incheon City gov’t) : "We plan to rejuvenate the old city center by attracting tourists to areas around the tram routes."
A portion of the tram track will utilize old railways that were used to transport supplies from Incheon Port. Incheon officials are planning five tram lines in total, starting with the Bupyeong-Yeonan Pier line. It has requested the Transport Ministry’s approval for the other four as well which include the Songdo tram, Yeongjong tram, the Juan-Songdo line and the Jemulpo-Yeonan Pier line. Local governments in areas where the tram will pass through are making preparations in expanding amenities and creating new tourist products.
[Soundbite] Hong In-sung(Incheon Jung-gu Dist. chief) : "Early modern history and culture are preserved as there’s Chinatown near Incheon Station and the fish market near Yeonan Pier."
The tram and subsequent development of surrounding areas is expected to revive Incheon’s old city center and facilitate urban tourism.
Incheon has decided to introduce a tram to improve transportation and encourage tourism in the city’s old town area. The very first tram line is expected to connect Bupyeong Station to Yeonan Pier which will give a boost to the local economy in areas including Chinatown.
[Pkg]
The Incheon Coastal Passenger Terminal. A gateway to islands including Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo. But, as buses are the only means of public transport to travel there, it’s inconvenient for island residents and tourists.
[Soundbite] Choi In-ja(Baengnyeongdo Island resident) : "Travel back and forth is very inconvenient and costly."
To address this issue, Incheon City decided to construct a tram line connecting the Yeonan Pier to Bupyeong rail station. The tram will be 18.7 kilometers long, covering 27 stations. The first phase section from Yeonan Pier to Gajwa station will begin construction in 2023 and will be open by 2027. The next section from Gajwa to Bupyeong station will be up and running in 2029.
[Soundbite] Jeong I-seob(Incheon City gov’t) : "We plan to rejuvenate the old city center by attracting tourists to areas around the tram routes."
A portion of the tram track will utilize old railways that were used to transport supplies from Incheon Port. Incheon officials are planning five tram lines in total, starting with the Bupyeong-Yeonan Pier line. It has requested the Transport Ministry’s approval for the other four as well which include the Songdo tram, Yeongjong tram, the Juan-Songdo line and the Jemulpo-Yeonan Pier line. Local governments in areas where the tram will pass through are making preparations in expanding amenities and creating new tourist products.
[Soundbite] Hong In-sung(Incheon Jung-gu Dist. chief) : "Early modern history and culture are preserved as there’s Chinatown near Incheon Station and the fish market near Yeonan Pier."
The tram and subsequent development of surrounding areas is expected to revive Incheon’s old city center and facilitate urban tourism.
- INCHEON’S NEW TRAM LINE
-
- 입력 2021-03-31 15:53:40
- 수정2021-03-31 18:12:39
[Anchor Lead]
Incheon has decided to introduce a tram to improve transportation and encourage tourism in the city’s old town area. The very first tram line is expected to connect Bupyeong Station to Yeonan Pier which will give a boost to the local economy in areas including Chinatown.
[Pkg]
The Incheon Coastal Passenger Terminal. A gateway to islands including Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo. But, as buses are the only means of public transport to travel there, it’s inconvenient for island residents and tourists.
[Soundbite] Choi In-ja(Baengnyeongdo Island resident) : "Travel back and forth is very inconvenient and costly."
To address this issue, Incheon City decided to construct a tram line connecting the Yeonan Pier to Bupyeong rail station. The tram will be 18.7 kilometers long, covering 27 stations. The first phase section from Yeonan Pier to Gajwa station will begin construction in 2023 and will be open by 2027. The next section from Gajwa to Bupyeong station will be up and running in 2029.
[Soundbite] Jeong I-seob(Incheon City gov’t) : "We plan to rejuvenate the old city center by attracting tourists to areas around the tram routes."
A portion of the tram track will utilize old railways that were used to transport supplies from Incheon Port. Incheon officials are planning five tram lines in total, starting with the Bupyeong-Yeonan Pier line. It has requested the Transport Ministry’s approval for the other four as well which include the Songdo tram, Yeongjong tram, the Juan-Songdo line and the Jemulpo-Yeonan Pier line. Local governments in areas where the tram will pass through are making preparations in expanding amenities and creating new tourist products.
[Soundbite] Hong In-sung(Incheon Jung-gu Dist. chief) : "Early modern history and culture are preserved as there’s Chinatown near Incheon Station and the fish market near Yeonan Pier."
The tram and subsequent development of surrounding areas is expected to revive Incheon’s old city center and facilitate urban tourism.
Incheon has decided to introduce a tram to improve transportation and encourage tourism in the city’s old town area. The very first tram line is expected to connect Bupyeong Station to Yeonan Pier which will give a boost to the local economy in areas including Chinatown.
[Pkg]
The Incheon Coastal Passenger Terminal. A gateway to islands including Baengnyeongdo and Deokjeokdo. But, as buses are the only means of public transport to travel there, it’s inconvenient for island residents and tourists.
[Soundbite] Choi In-ja(Baengnyeongdo Island resident) : "Travel back and forth is very inconvenient and costly."
To address this issue, Incheon City decided to construct a tram line connecting the Yeonan Pier to Bupyeong rail station. The tram will be 18.7 kilometers long, covering 27 stations. The first phase section from Yeonan Pier to Gajwa station will begin construction in 2023 and will be open by 2027. The next section from Gajwa to Bupyeong station will be up and running in 2029.
[Soundbite] Jeong I-seob(Incheon City gov’t) : "We plan to rejuvenate the old city center by attracting tourists to areas around the tram routes."
A portion of the tram track will utilize old railways that were used to transport supplies from Incheon Port. Incheon officials are planning five tram lines in total, starting with the Bupyeong-Yeonan Pier line. It has requested the Transport Ministry’s approval for the other four as well which include the Songdo tram, Yeongjong tram, the Juan-Songdo line and the Jemulpo-Yeonan Pier line. Local governments in areas where the tram will pass through are making preparations in expanding amenities and creating new tourist products.
[Soundbite] Hong In-sung(Incheon Jung-gu Dist. chief) : "Early modern history and culture are preserved as there’s Chinatown near Incheon Station and the fish market near Yeonan Pier."
The tram and subsequent development of surrounding areas is expected to revive Incheon’s old city center and facilitate urban tourism.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-