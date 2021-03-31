기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
An online exhibit has started to show the food and utensils used at banquets hosted by the Korean Emperor in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Cultral Heritage Administration’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center reopened at the Kakao Gallery today the Emperor’s Dining Table of the Daehan Empire that was held in 2019. The remote exhibit presents narrated videos of a recreated state luncheon hosted by Emperor Gojong in 1905 for the daughter of American President Theodore Roosevelt and the emperor’s birthday banquet and more.
ONLINE HISTORIC EXHIBIT
