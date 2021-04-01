N. KOREA’S NUCLEAR AND MISSILE PROGRAMS News Today 입력 2021.04.01 (15:38) 수정 2021.04.01 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the South Korean government’s consistent effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs have advanced steadily over the years, according to the United Nations. The nuclear facilities in North Korea are still in operation and missile performance has improved markedly



[Pkg]



The United Nations Security Council’s Sanctions Committee on North Korea released its annual report by an expert panel. The 400-page report cited from one of the member nation’s paper stated that the nuclear facility in Yongbyon is still in operation. Uranium dioxide smoke was detected from the aforementioned plant. It's considered a red flag as uranium dioxide is used for nuclear enrichment. However, the facility in the Kangson region near Pyongyang is being monitored constantly since it cannot be concluded whether or not it is a uranium enrichment plant. The panel’s report determined that

North Korean missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads regardless of distance or location. The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 displayed during the military parade in last October puts the United States and entire Europe in its range even when loaded with about 1.7 tons of explosives. North Korea’s new submarine-launched ballistic missile, the Pukguksong-5 rolled out in January, is believed to have a maximum range longer than the currently estimated 5,400 kilometers. It also seems capable of carrying a heavier warhead. The United Nations said that the ballistic missiles launched recently in North Korea are being analyzed carefully while the Sanctions Committee carry on discussions about the U.N. Security Council responses.



[Soundbite] Linda Thomas-Greenfield(U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.)



It remains to be seen how the Biden administration is going to respond to North Korea as the country keeps upgrading its nuclear and missile capabilities despite the tough sanctions.

