SUH HOON ARRIVES IN THE U.S. News Today 입력 2021.04.01 (15:38) 수정 2021.04.01 (16:59)

[Anchor Lead]



Cheong Wa Dae Director of National Security Suh Hoon arrived in the United States to attend the tripartite security talks. Director Suh plans to review agendas in New York, where an unofficial channel with American officials is situated, before traveling to Maryland where the tripartite talks will be held. He said that his goal for this visit is to resume denuclearization talks with North Korea as soon as possible.



[Pkg]



Cheong Wa Dae's Director of National Security arrived in New York on Wednesday, two days before the meeting of South Korean, American and Japanese presidential security chiefs. Suh Hoon said at JFK International Airport that this is the first meeting of national security advisors of the three sides under the Biden administration. He added that South Korea has been talking with the U.S. on reviewing North Korea policies and expects in-depth discussions to take place at the upcoming talks as well. The national security advisor emphasized, the goal is reopening denuclearization talks with North Korea.



[Soundbite] Suh Hoon(Cheong Wa Dae Director of Nat’l Security) : "Our main goal is to write up a good negotiation plan for N. Korea so as to resume denuclearization talks as soon as possible."



When asked about contacting North Korean representatives in New York, Director Suh said he is in the big apple to coordinate his schedule.



[Soundbite] Suh Hoon(Cheong Wa Dae Director of Nat’l Security) : "I won’t stay long in New York. I’ll go to Washington DC immediately."



Suh plans to review related issues in New York, where an unofficial channel between South Korea and the U.S. is in operation, before traveling to Maryland where the tripartite meeting is to take place. Washington is expected to present the general outline of its North Korea policies at the national security advisors’ talks. The Biden administration will explain its North Korea policies to South Korea and Japan and hear their inputs.



[Soundbite] Karine Jean-Pierre(White House Deputy Press Secretary(In-flight briefing))



The U.S. is expected to announce its new North Korea policies in the second week of April. The Biden administration has been increasingly underlining the importance of cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. As Washington is trying to keep Beijing in check, the participants may also talk about related issues to put pressure on China.

