[Anchor Lead]



The UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea accused the North of stealing virtual assets worth over 316 million U.S. dollars, or roughly 357 billion won, between 2019 and November 2020. According to the report by a panel of experts under the UN committee, hackers linked to North Korea continued operations against financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to fund its nuclear and missile programs. The report also said the regime laundered the stolen virtual money into actual currencies via unlisted virtual currency exchanges houses in China.



In a weekly COVID-19 update report, the World Health Organization said Wednesday that a total of 21,663 people took coronavirus tests in North Korea until March 18 and all of them tested negative. Over a week from March 12 to 18, 753 people were tested for COVID-19 and 131 of them showed symptoms of flu or severe acute respiratory infections. North Korea has kept its borders closed since January last year to block the spread of the virus.

