HONG NAM-KI ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY News Today 입력 2021.04.01 (15:38) 수정 2021.04.01 (16:59)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday the global economy is expected to make a steeper-than-expected rebound this year, thanks to distributions of COVID-19 vaccines, a worldwide expansionary trend and a thriving manufacturing industry. On the domestic front, the minister said the nation's exports grew 16.6 percent in March to bolster an economic recovery. He pledged to make all possible efforts to accelerate the recovery of exports.

HONG NAM-KI ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY

입력 2021-04-01 15:38:18 수정 2021-04-01 16:59:34 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday the global economy is expected to make a steeper-than-expected rebound this year, thanks to distributions of COVID-19 vaccines, a worldwide expansionary trend and a thriving manufacturing industry. On the domestic front, the minister said the nation's exports grew 16.6 percent in March to bolster an economic recovery. He pledged to make all possible efforts to accelerate the recovery of exports.