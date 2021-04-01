기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday the global economy is expected to make a steeper-than-expected rebound this year, thanks to distributions of COVID-19 vaccines, a worldwide expansionary trend and a thriving manufacturing industry. On the domestic front, the minister said the nation's exports grew 16.6 percent in March to bolster an economic recovery. He pledged to make all possible efforts to accelerate the recovery of exports.
- HONG NAM-KI ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY
