[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook cast their ballots Friday at a polling station near the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae in Samcheong-dong, Seoul and took part in early voting for Wednesday’s by-elections. President Moon also voted during the early voting period at the same polling center for the provincial elections in June 2018 and last year’s general elections. His close aides including chief of staff Yoo Young-min accompanied the first couple to the polling place on Friday.
- PRESIDENT MOON CASTS BALLOT
- 입력 2021-04-02 15:07:23
- 수정2021-04-02 16:45:42
[Anchor Lead]
