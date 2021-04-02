PRESIDENT MOON CASTS BALLOT News Today 입력 2021.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2021.04.02 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook cast their ballots Friday at a polling station near the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae in Samcheong-dong, Seoul and took part in early voting for Wednesday’s by-elections. President Moon also voted during the early voting period at the same polling center for the provincial elections in June 2018 and last year’s general elections. His close aides including chief of staff Yoo Young-min accompanied the first couple to the polling place on Friday.

PRESIDENT MOON CASTS BALLOT

입력 2021-04-02 15:07:23 수정 2021-04-02 16:45:42 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook cast their ballots Friday at a polling station near the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae in Samcheong-dong, Seoul and took part in early voting for Wednesday’s by-elections. President Moon also voted during the early voting period at the same polling center for the provincial elections in June 2018 and last year’s general elections. His close aides including chief of staff Yoo Young-min accompanied the first couple to the polling place on Friday.