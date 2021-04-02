EARLY VOTING PERIOD KICKS OFF News Today 입력 2021.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2021.04.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Two-day early voting for next week's mayoral by-elections kicked off Friday as rival parties canvassed in full force on Thursday. The ruling Democratic Party continued to apologize for failed real estate policies while carrying on an offensive against main opposition People Power Party’s candidate for Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon. The PPP criticized the DP’s apologies as insincere and urged voters to hand down judgment on the administration.



[Pkg]



Ruling Democratic Party’s Seoul mayoral candidate Park Young-sun focused on the real estate concern and wooing young voters whose support for her is weak according to opinion polls. Following a pledge to offer 40% discounts on public transport fees for the younger demographic, Park issued another promise on local redevelopment projects.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(Seoul mayor candidate, Democratic Party) : "I will discuss redevelopment of Mokdong area with the gov’t. It’s a task that can’t be pursued without gov’t cooperation."



She also criticized remarks made by People Power Party rival Oh Se-hoon regarding a deadly 2009 fire incident on a redevelopment site in Seoul’s Yongsan area that claimed protestors’ lives.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(Seoul mayor candidate, Democratic Party) : "There was ruthless complacency in the use of state power to deal with the protests which lacked regard for human life."



Meanwhile the Democratic Party has been issuing apologetic messages day after day from the leadership level over the failure in its real estate policies. The DP appealed to the public, vowing to place top priority on eradicating property speculation and related corruption.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-nyeon(DP acting chief) : "DP will also fight hypocritical double standards and become stricter with itself as an executor of reform."



PPP’s Oh Se-hoon focused on campaigning in Seoul districts north of the Hangang River. He reiterated pledges on local construction projects such as building mega shopping malls and again called for handing down judgment on the current administration.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate, PPP) : "I will have the DP sincerely reflect on itself and apologize to the public in the year or so time remaining in office."



He also offered an explanation about his remarks on the Yongsan tragedy saying that what he really meant to say was erroneously reported.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate, PPP(speaking on YTN’s “Dangdangdang”)) : "The Yongsan incident broke out because excessive police force was brought in somewhat hastily and carelessly against the protesters."



Oh said the ruling party’s repeated apology on real estate is a mere political show that lacks sincerity coming only ahead of the election. The PPP argued that complementary measures laid out by the government can neither be a fundamental solution.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(PPP interim chief) : "I don’t believe the public will find acceptable such face-saving self-acknowledgment of failure."



Both parties urged voters to take part in early voting being held Friday and Saturday.

