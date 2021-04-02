기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
As daily COVID-19 cases topped 500 for the third day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said it’s a very precarious situation that might lead to a 4th wave of the outbreak. He said 500+ cases which doubled in just a matter of 5 days last winter cannot repeat again, and called for alertness in observing quarantine measures especially this Easter weekend.
As daily COVID-19 cases topped 500 for the third day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said it’s a very precarious situation that might lead to a 4th wave of the outbreak. He said 500+ cases which doubled in just a matter of 5 days last winter cannot repeat again, and called for alertness in observing quarantine measures especially this Easter weekend.
- PM ON CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION
-
- 입력 2021-04-02 15:07:24
- 수정2021-04-02 16:45:42
[Anchor Lead]
As daily COVID-19 cases topped 500 for the third day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said it’s a very precarious situation that might lead to a 4th wave of the outbreak. He said 500+ cases which doubled in just a matter of 5 days last winter cannot repeat again, and called for alertness in observing quarantine measures especially this Easter weekend.
As daily COVID-19 cases topped 500 for the third day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said it’s a very precarious situation that might lead to a 4th wave of the outbreak. He said 500+ cases which doubled in just a matter of 5 days last winter cannot repeat again, and called for alertness in observing quarantine measures especially this Easter weekend.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-