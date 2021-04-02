기사 본문 영역

PM ON CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION
입력 2021.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2021.04.02 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

As daily COVID-19 cases topped 500 for the third day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said it’s a very precarious situation that might lead to a 4th wave of the outbreak. He said 500+ cases which doubled in just a matter of 5 days last winter cannot repeat again, and called for alertness in observing quarantine measures especially this Easter weekend.
