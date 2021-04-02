LOCAL CITIES’ RAISED DISTANCING MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2021.04.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Social distancing measures in Busan and Jeonju have been raised to level 2 from level 1.5. People travel more in the spring season and precautions are often violated. Authorities are raising restrictions to prevent another wave of Covid-19



[Pkg]



Nearly 150 people have contracted Covid-19 after the first case was confirmed at a bar in Busan on March 24. The infected persons' movements have been detected in seven districts of the city. They have visited more than 100 bars and clubs, coming into contact with more than two thousand people. Cluster outbreaks are occurring at churches, study rooms and indoor gyms. The median number of new daily cases in Busan has recorded 44 in the past week, nearly 30 more than the week prior. The city government has decided to raise social distancing measures from Level 1.5 to Level 2 in Busan.



[Soundbite] Lee Byung-jin(Acting Busan mayor) : " In this current situation, we have no other choice but to raise restrictions to stop the spread."



Under Level 2 restrictions, restaurants, cafes, bars and clubs must all close down at 10 p.m. Private gathering of five or more are banned. No more than 100 people are allowed at events and meetings. Capacity at religious facilities must be cut from the current 30 percent to 20 percent. Fans at sporting events are allowed at maximum 10 percent of the stadium capacity. Jeonju City has also enforced Level 2 restrictions for the next two weeks to curb local outbreaks.

