INOCULATIONS BEGIN FOR THE GENERAL PUBLIC News Today 입력 2021.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2021.04.02 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



COVID vaccination for the general public began yesterday. First group to get the shots was senior citizens 75 or older. Pfizer shots are to be administered at 46 vaccination centers nationwide for 3.65 million people.



[Pkg]



A vaccination center set up on the second floor of a gymnasium. One senior citizen fills up a health survey with the help of an employee.



[Soundbite] "Here you’re agreeing to the vaccination."



His ID card is checked and a doctor at the temporary vaccination center carefully checks his health condition.



[Soundbite] "You will be vaccinated now since you don’t have a fever or other risk factors."



He is told to wait for a moment before getting the vaccine.



[Soundbite] "It will prick."



He is then asked to wait in a waiting area to see if there are any adverse reactions. The center advises its elderly visitors to wait 30 minutes.



[Soundbite] Park Yang-seong(84)(Received Pfizer vaccine) : "Many elderly people worry about the vaccination. But I tell them that it’s okay. I’ve had the shot and I’m fine."



Vaccines have been administered to the employees and residents of high-risk convalescent hospitals and nursing facilities, but now the shots are available for the general public as well. About 3.65 million senior citizens 75 and older and residents of senior care facilities are the first ones to receive the shots. The employees and residents of centers for people with disability, correctional facilities, homes with convalescing elderly people, and homeless shelters will also be vaccinated before the month’s end. Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong received the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA DIRECTOR) : "I ask the public to get the vaccines when it’s their turn."



A shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX is to arrive tomorrow. There was some concern that the vaccine supply schedule would be disrupted as the delivery had been delayed for three weeks. The vaccines are for 216,000 people. Another batch of Pfizer vaccines for 148,000 people is expected to arrive in Korea by the end of June. It has been confirmed that Pfizer doses for three million people will be imported in the second quarter, starting with doses for 500,000 people this month. Meanwhile, the Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council concluded that the Janssen vaccine may be approved based on its safety and efficacy reviews. Janssen vaccines due to be imported for six million people is to undergo a final review before they are fully approved.

INOCULATIONS BEGIN FOR THE GENERAL PUBLIC

입력 2021-04-02 15:07:24 수정 2021-04-02 16:46:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



COVID vaccination for the general public began yesterday. First group to get the shots was senior citizens 75 or older. Pfizer shots are to be administered at 46 vaccination centers nationwide for 3.65 million people.



[Pkg]



A vaccination center set up on the second floor of a gymnasium. One senior citizen fills up a health survey with the help of an employee.



[Soundbite] "Here you’re agreeing to the vaccination."



His ID card is checked and a doctor at the temporary vaccination center carefully checks his health condition.



[Soundbite] "You will be vaccinated now since you don’t have a fever or other risk factors."



He is told to wait for a moment before getting the vaccine.



[Soundbite] "It will prick."



He is then asked to wait in a waiting area to see if there are any adverse reactions. The center advises its elderly visitors to wait 30 minutes.



[Soundbite] Park Yang-seong(84)(Received Pfizer vaccine) : "Many elderly people worry about the vaccination. But I tell them that it’s okay. I’ve had the shot and I’m fine."



Vaccines have been administered to the employees and residents of high-risk convalescent hospitals and nursing facilities, but now the shots are available for the general public as well. About 3.65 million senior citizens 75 and older and residents of senior care facilities are the first ones to receive the shots. The employees and residents of centers for people with disability, correctional facilities, homes with convalescing elderly people, and homeless shelters will also be vaccinated before the month’s end. Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong received the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA DIRECTOR) : "I ask the public to get the vaccines when it’s their turn."



A shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX is to arrive tomorrow. There was some concern that the vaccine supply schedule would be disrupted as the delivery had been delayed for three weeks. The vaccines are for 216,000 people. Another batch of Pfizer vaccines for 148,000 people is expected to arrive in Korea by the end of June. It has been confirmed that Pfizer doses for three million people will be imported in the second quarter, starting with doses for 500,000 people this month. Meanwhile, the Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council concluded that the Janssen vaccine may be approved based on its safety and efficacy reviews. Janssen vaccines due to be imported for six million people is to undergo a final review before they are fully approved.