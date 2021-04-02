기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N.KOREA DEMANDS JAPAN’S APOLOGY
입력 2021.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2021.04.02 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A North Korean organization has demanded that Japan apologize and compensate Korean victims and their family for its colonial-era atrocities. The Association of Korean Victims of Forcible Drafting and Their Bereaved Families made this call carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday to mark the 83rd anniversary of a draft law Japan enforced during the colonial era. The association said some 8.4 million Koreans were drafted into forced labor or the military while 200,000 fell victim to sexual slavery until Japan was defeated in August 1945. The group said the North will never forget Japan's atrocities and get back a thousand times the blood it shed.
  • N.KOREA DEMANDS JAPAN’S APOLOGY
    • 입력 2021-04-02 15:07:24
    • 수정2021-04-02 16:45:42
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A North Korean organization has demanded that Japan apologize and compensate Korean victims and their family for its colonial-era atrocities. The Association of Korean Victims of Forcible Drafting and Their Bereaved Families made this call carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday to mark the 83rd anniversary of a draft law Japan enforced during the colonial era. The association said some 8.4 million Koreans were drafted into forced labor or the military while 200,000 fell victim to sexual slavery until Japan was defeated in August 1945. The group said the North will never forget Japan's atrocities and get back a thousand times the blood it shed.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!