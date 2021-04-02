기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A North Korean organization has demanded that Japan apologize and compensate Korean victims and their family for its colonial-era atrocities. The Association of Korean Victims of Forcible Drafting and Their Bereaved Families made this call carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday to mark the 83rd anniversary of a draft law Japan enforced during the colonial era. The association said some 8.4 million Koreans were drafted into forced labor or the military while 200,000 fell victim to sexual slavery until Japan was defeated in August 1945. The group said the North will never forget Japan's atrocities and get back a thousand times the blood it shed.
A North Korean organization has demanded that Japan apologize and compensate Korean victims and their family for its colonial-era atrocities. The Association of Korean Victims of Forcible Drafting and Their Bereaved Families made this call carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday to mark the 83rd anniversary of a draft law Japan enforced during the colonial era. The association said some 8.4 million Koreans were drafted into forced labor or the military while 200,000 fell victim to sexual slavery until Japan was defeated in August 1945. The group said the North will never forget Japan's atrocities and get back a thousand times the blood it shed.
- N.KOREA DEMANDS JAPAN’S APOLOGY
-
- 입력 2021-04-02 15:07:24
- 수정2021-04-02 16:45:42
[Anchor Lead]
A North Korean organization has demanded that Japan apologize and compensate Korean victims and their family for its colonial-era atrocities. The Association of Korean Victims of Forcible Drafting and Their Bereaved Families made this call carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday to mark the 83rd anniversary of a draft law Japan enforced during the colonial era. The association said some 8.4 million Koreans were drafted into forced labor or the military while 200,000 fell victim to sexual slavery until Japan was defeated in August 1945. The group said the North will never forget Japan's atrocities and get back a thousand times the blood it shed.
A North Korean organization has demanded that Japan apologize and compensate Korean victims and their family for its colonial-era atrocities. The Association of Korean Victims of Forcible Drafting and Their Bereaved Families made this call carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday to mark the 83rd anniversary of a draft law Japan enforced during the colonial era. The association said some 8.4 million Koreans were drafted into forced labor or the military while 200,000 fell victim to sexual slavery until Japan was defeated in August 1945. The group said the North will never forget Japan's atrocities and get back a thousand times the blood it shed.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-