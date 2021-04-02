N.KOREA DEMANDS JAPAN’S APOLOGY News Today 입력 2021.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2021.04.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A North Korean organization has demanded that Japan apologize and compensate Korean victims and their family for its colonial-era atrocities. The Association of Korean Victims of Forcible Drafting and Their Bereaved Families made this call carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday to mark the 83rd anniversary of a draft law Japan enforced during the colonial era. The association said some 8.4 million Koreans were drafted into forced labor or the military while 200,000 fell victim to sexual slavery until Japan was defeated in August 1945. The group said the North will never forget Japan's atrocities and get back a thousand times the blood it shed.

