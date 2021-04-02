NON-CONTACT DAEGU INT’L MARATHON News Today 입력 2021.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2021.04.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Daegu International Marathon is to be held in a non-contact way for one month. Plogging -- a combination of jogging and picking up litter -- is to be held together with the marathon.



[Pkg]



Marathoners begin running in small groups of two to three. Last year the Daegu International Marathon was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year it's being held as a non-contact race. Instead of having the participants begin the race all together to the start signal at the same location, this year each marathoner can participate using an app that was developed by Daegu City. Professional athletes must run a half course, while the ordinary public can receive credits for their record accumulated over one month regardless of section and time.



[Soundbite] Cho Ji-ho(Daegu resident) : "Unfortunately the marathon was cancelled last year because of COVID-19. I'm glad I can participate in it this year at any convenient time and place for me, albeit in a non-contact way."



Some of the participants are running with garbage bags in their hands. After a 30-minute run, the bag is full of trash. It's the so-called "plogging" campaign, a combination of jogging and picking up litter on the way. Daegu City and the local facilities management corporation organized it to create a marathon boom and promote environmental protection at the same time. To this end, ten thousand bio-degradable garbage bags and trash bins have been installed around the Sincheon Stream.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeon-jun(Daegu resident) : "Unlike conventional marathons, what matters most this time is not breaking your record but finishing the course. Plus, I like the idea of running and picking up garbage at the same time."



The marathon is held in a different way this year because of the pandemic. But it's meaning is more significant because it encourages the public to care about the environment.

