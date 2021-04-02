GWANGJU TO CREATE PILGRIMAGE ROUTE News Today 입력 2021.04.02 (15:07) 수정 2021.04.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Cheonjiam Rock in Gyeonggi-do Province is the cradle of Korean Catholicism. The nearby Namhansanseong Fortress is its holy site. Gwangju City of Gyeonggi-do Province has decided to create a pilgrimage route around historic relics and eco-parks in the area.



[Pkg]



Namhansanseong Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its southern gate is located near a holy Catholic site. More than 300 martyrs died here starting in 1791, when Catholics were persecuted in Korea for the first time. Several more persecutions followed in the 19th century. Within a 30-minute ride from the fortress is Cheonjinam Rock. It's regarded as the cradle of Korean Catholicism. About 240 years ago young scholars gathered here to study the religion. By next year, Gwangju City of Gyeonggi-do Province will create a 32km pilgrimage route connecting the two sacred places. The route will include the tomb of mid-Joseon Dynasty poet Heo Nanseolheon, the birthplace of independence fighter Shin Ik-hee, and a museum dedicated to the victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery. It will be one of the seven routes of the Namhansanseong history and culture tourism belt.



[Soundbite] Seo Jung-won(Gwangju resident) : "You can see a river from here. The area is very serene."



The entire length is 110 km. It spans a trail connecting Paldang Water Fog Park and Gyeongancheon Wet Land Ecological Park as well as the pilgrimage route. Gwangju has many regulations regarding the Paldang Reservoir and greenbelts.



[Soundbite] Shin Dong-heon(Gwangju Mayor): "We want to turn regulations into an opportunity. We will connect historic venues with eco-spaces created under the regulations."



The city is determined to create hiking trails where the public can get in touch with nature and learn about history and culture.

