VACCINATIONS CONTINUE News Today 입력 2021.04.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.05 (16:49)

The government's COVID-19 vaccination task force says that 629 people newly took their first dose and the cumulative number of vaccine recipients amounted to 962,730 people as of midnight of Monday. It is 1.85 percent of the nation's population. For the first dose, some 856,000 people received the AstraZeneca vaccine and over 106,700 people Pfizer. A total of 27,364 people took the second booster shot to complete vaccination.

입력 2021-04-05 15:30:03 수정 2021-04-05 16:49:48

