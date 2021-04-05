PARK CONTINUES HER CAMPAIGN News Today 입력 2021.04.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.05 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Candidates for Seoul mayor are stepping up their campaigns on the capital's streets. Park Young-sun of the Democratic Party says her supporters are finally pulling together. She made harsh remarks toward Oh Se-hoon's alleged land speculation.



[Pkg]



At the last weekend prior to the by-elections, Park Young-sun took to the streets of Nowon-gu and Dobong-gu districts. These two areas are known to have many Democratic Party supporters. Park vowed to protect old-time residents from being pushed out of their neighborhoods due to apartment reconstruction.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We need a new type of reconstruction and urban development in the 21st century. Shouldn't we make Nowon a place where the original residents are not pushed out?"



The ruling party chief Lee Nak-yon also stepped in to help Park sway voters.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party Emergency Committee chief) : "Let me make this clear. We refuse to go back to the era of urban development boom and skyrocketing real estate prices."



Park visited a church and a cathedral to mark Easter. She posted messages and images of her praying there on social media. Her remarks on her social media post apparently target Oh Se-hoon, pushing him to confess to his alleged involvement in land speculation. In a meeting with reporters, Park accused Oh of lying to the public.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We can't show our future generations that those who lie can be elected as Seoul mayor. The mere fact that he refuses to announce his stance shows that he acknowledges his wrongdoing."



Regarding the high turnout rate in early voting, Park said DP supporters are finally pulling together. She expressed confidence that there are so-called "shy progressives" who support the ruling party.

