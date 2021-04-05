PARK CONTINUES HER CAMPAIGN

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Candidates for Seoul mayor are stepping up their campaigns on the capital's streets. Park Young-sun of the Democratic Party says her supporters are finally pulling together. She made harsh remarks toward Oh Se-hoon's alleged land speculation.
[Pkg]
At the last weekend prior to the by-elections, Park Young-sun took to the streets of Nowon-gu and Dobong-gu districts. These two areas are known to have many Democratic Party supporters. Park vowed to protect old-time residents from being pushed out of their neighborhoods due to apartment reconstruction.
[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We need a new type of reconstruction and urban development in the 21st century. Shouldn't we make Nowon a place where the original residents are not pushed out?"
The ruling party chief Lee Nak-yon also stepped in to help Park sway voters.
[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party Emergency Committee chief) : "Let me make this clear. We refuse to go back to the era of urban development boom and skyrocketing real estate prices."
Park visited a church and a cathedral to mark Easter. She posted messages and images of her praying there on social media. Her remarks on her social media post apparently target Oh Se-hoon, pushing him to confess to his alleged involvement in land speculation. In a meeting with reporters, Park accused Oh of lying to the public.
[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We can't show our future generations that those who lie can be elected as Seoul mayor. The mere fact that he refuses to announce his stance shows that he acknowledges his wrongdoing."
Regarding the high turnout rate in early voting, Park said DP supporters are finally pulling together. She expressed confidence that there are so-called "shy progressives" who support the ruling party.
Candidates for Seoul mayor are stepping up their campaigns on the capital's streets. Park Young-sun of the Democratic Party says her supporters are finally pulling together. She made harsh remarks toward Oh Se-hoon's alleged land speculation.
[Pkg]
At the last weekend prior to the by-elections, Park Young-sun took to the streets of Nowon-gu and Dobong-gu districts. These two areas are known to have many Democratic Party supporters. Park vowed to protect old-time residents from being pushed out of their neighborhoods due to apartment reconstruction.
[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We need a new type of reconstruction and urban development in the 21st century. Shouldn't we make Nowon a place where the original residents are not pushed out?"
The ruling party chief Lee Nak-yon also stepped in to help Park sway voters.
[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party Emergency Committee chief) : "Let me make this clear. We refuse to go back to the era of urban development boom and skyrocketing real estate prices."
Park visited a church and a cathedral to mark Easter. She posted messages and images of her praying there on social media. Her remarks on her social media post apparently target Oh Se-hoon, pushing him to confess to his alleged involvement in land speculation. In a meeting with reporters, Park accused Oh of lying to the public.
[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We can't show our future generations that those who lie can be elected as Seoul mayor. The mere fact that he refuses to announce his stance shows that he acknowledges his wrongdoing."
Regarding the high turnout rate in early voting, Park said DP supporters are finally pulling together. She expressed confidence that there are so-called "shy progressives" who support the ruling party.
- PARK CONTINUES HER CAMPAIGN
-
- 입력 2021-04-05 15:30:03
- 수정2021-04-05 16:49:48
[Anchor Lead]
Candidates for Seoul mayor are stepping up their campaigns on the capital's streets. Park Young-sun of the Democratic Party says her supporters are finally pulling together. She made harsh remarks toward Oh Se-hoon's alleged land speculation.
[Pkg]
At the last weekend prior to the by-elections, Park Young-sun took to the streets of Nowon-gu and Dobong-gu districts. These two areas are known to have many Democratic Party supporters. Park vowed to protect old-time residents from being pushed out of their neighborhoods due to apartment reconstruction.
[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We need a new type of reconstruction and urban development in the 21st century. Shouldn't we make Nowon a place where the original residents are not pushed out?"
The ruling party chief Lee Nak-yon also stepped in to help Park sway voters.
[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party Emergency Committee chief) : "Let me make this clear. We refuse to go back to the era of urban development boom and skyrocketing real estate prices."
Park visited a church and a cathedral to mark Easter. She posted messages and images of her praying there on social media. Her remarks on her social media post apparently target Oh Se-hoon, pushing him to confess to his alleged involvement in land speculation. In a meeting with reporters, Park accused Oh of lying to the public.
[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We can't show our future generations that those who lie can be elected as Seoul mayor. The mere fact that he refuses to announce his stance shows that he acknowledges his wrongdoing."
Regarding the high turnout rate in early voting, Park said DP supporters are finally pulling together. She expressed confidence that there are so-called "shy progressives" who support the ruling party.
Candidates for Seoul mayor are stepping up their campaigns on the capital's streets. Park Young-sun of the Democratic Party says her supporters are finally pulling together. She made harsh remarks toward Oh Se-hoon's alleged land speculation.
[Pkg]
At the last weekend prior to the by-elections, Park Young-sun took to the streets of Nowon-gu and Dobong-gu districts. These two areas are known to have many Democratic Party supporters. Park vowed to protect old-time residents from being pushed out of their neighborhoods due to apartment reconstruction.
[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We need a new type of reconstruction and urban development in the 21st century. Shouldn't we make Nowon a place where the original residents are not pushed out?"
The ruling party chief Lee Nak-yon also stepped in to help Park sway voters.
[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party Emergency Committee chief) : "Let me make this clear. We refuse to go back to the era of urban development boom and skyrocketing real estate prices."
Park visited a church and a cathedral to mark Easter. She posted messages and images of her praying there on social media. Her remarks on her social media post apparently target Oh Se-hoon, pushing him to confess to his alleged involvement in land speculation. In a meeting with reporters, Park accused Oh of lying to the public.
[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "We can't show our future generations that those who lie can be elected as Seoul mayor. The mere fact that he refuses to announce his stance shows that he acknowledges his wrongdoing."
Regarding the high turnout rate in early voting, Park said DP supporters are finally pulling together. She expressed confidence that there are so-called "shy progressives" who support the ruling party.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-