OPPOSITION CANDIDATE OH SE-HOON'S PLEDGE

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party says he is fit to be Seoul mayor because of his experience in public office. Oh emphasized the Hangang River Renaissance project as his achievement when he was serving as Seoul mayor. He also blasted the Democratic Party for trying to confuse voters by accusing him of land speculation.
[Pkg]
Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo show up in white jackets. They visited the floating Island in the Hangang River, a part of the Hangang Renaissance project carried out when Oh was the capital's mayor. The PPP candidate vowed to create more strolling paths along the river, as the accumulated number of visitors in Hangang parks surpassed 800 million.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "I stroll by the Hangang River almost every day, at least briefly."
[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People's Power chairman) : "I mostly jog here."
On massive debt and shabby construction, Oh passed the blame to late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "Former mayor Park Won-soon kept this area closed for two or three years after taking office. The project was almost complete when he took over. He virtually made the area inaccessible to the public."
In a meeting with the representatives of the taxi and bus sectors, the opposition party candidate said nothing had changed in the past ten years under Park Won-soon's leadership. He promised not to push the public transportation sector to make any more sacrifices.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "The taxi sector's problems should have been resolved in the past 10 years. But he just postponed them and didn't solve anything. I was astonished, to be honest."
Regarding the land speculation allegation against him, Oh blasted the Democratic Party for trying to deceive Seoul residents. The two candidates for Seoul mayor attended a joint Easter service. They square off again at the final televised debate on Monday.
Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party says he is fit to be Seoul mayor because of his experience in public office. Oh emphasized the Hangang River Renaissance project as his achievement when he was serving as Seoul mayor. He also blasted the Democratic Party for trying to confuse voters by accusing him of land speculation.
[Pkg]
Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo show up in white jackets. They visited the floating Island in the Hangang River, a part of the Hangang Renaissance project carried out when Oh was the capital's mayor. The PPP candidate vowed to create more strolling paths along the river, as the accumulated number of visitors in Hangang parks surpassed 800 million.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "I stroll by the Hangang River almost every day, at least briefly."
[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People's Power chairman) : "I mostly jog here."
On massive debt and shabby construction, Oh passed the blame to late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "Former mayor Park Won-soon kept this area closed for two or three years after taking office. The project was almost complete when he took over. He virtually made the area inaccessible to the public."
In a meeting with the representatives of the taxi and bus sectors, the opposition party candidate said nothing had changed in the past ten years under Park Won-soon's leadership. He promised not to push the public transportation sector to make any more sacrifices.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "The taxi sector's problems should have been resolved in the past 10 years. But he just postponed them and didn't solve anything. I was astonished, to be honest."
Regarding the land speculation allegation against him, Oh blasted the Democratic Party for trying to deceive Seoul residents. The two candidates for Seoul mayor attended a joint Easter service. They square off again at the final televised debate on Monday.
- OPPOSITION CANDIDATE OH SE-HOON'S PLEDGE
-
- 입력 2021-04-05 15:30:03
- 수정2021-04-05 16:49:48
[Anchor Lead]
Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party says he is fit to be Seoul mayor because of his experience in public office. Oh emphasized the Hangang River Renaissance project as his achievement when he was serving as Seoul mayor. He also blasted the Democratic Party for trying to confuse voters by accusing him of land speculation.
[Pkg]
Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo show up in white jackets. They visited the floating Island in the Hangang River, a part of the Hangang Renaissance project carried out when Oh was the capital's mayor. The PPP candidate vowed to create more strolling paths along the river, as the accumulated number of visitors in Hangang parks surpassed 800 million.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "I stroll by the Hangang River almost every day, at least briefly."
[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People's Power chairman) : "I mostly jog here."
On massive debt and shabby construction, Oh passed the blame to late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "Former mayor Park Won-soon kept this area closed for two or three years after taking office. The project was almost complete when he took over. He virtually made the area inaccessible to the public."
In a meeting with the representatives of the taxi and bus sectors, the opposition party candidate said nothing had changed in the past ten years under Park Won-soon's leadership. He promised not to push the public transportation sector to make any more sacrifices.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "The taxi sector's problems should have been resolved in the past 10 years. But he just postponed them and didn't solve anything. I was astonished, to be honest."
Regarding the land speculation allegation against him, Oh blasted the Democratic Party for trying to deceive Seoul residents. The two candidates for Seoul mayor attended a joint Easter service. They square off again at the final televised debate on Monday.
Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party says he is fit to be Seoul mayor because of his experience in public office. Oh emphasized the Hangang River Renaissance project as his achievement when he was serving as Seoul mayor. He also blasted the Democratic Party for trying to confuse voters by accusing him of land speculation.
[Pkg]
Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo show up in white jackets. They visited the floating Island in the Hangang River, a part of the Hangang Renaissance project carried out when Oh was the capital's mayor. The PPP candidate vowed to create more strolling paths along the river, as the accumulated number of visitors in Hangang parks surpassed 800 million.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "I stroll by the Hangang River almost every day, at least briefly."
[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People's Power chairman) : "I mostly jog here."
On massive debt and shabby construction, Oh passed the blame to late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "Former mayor Park Won-soon kept this area closed for two or three years after taking office. The project was almost complete when he took over. He virtually made the area inaccessible to the public."
In a meeting with the representatives of the taxi and bus sectors, the opposition party candidate said nothing had changed in the past ten years under Park Won-soon's leadership. He promised not to push the public transportation sector to make any more sacrifices.
[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "The taxi sector's problems should have been resolved in the past 10 years. But he just postponed them and didn't solve anything. I was astonished, to be honest."
Regarding the land speculation allegation against him, Oh blasted the Democratic Party for trying to deceive Seoul residents. The two candidates for Seoul mayor attended a joint Easter service. They square off again at the final televised debate on Monday.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-