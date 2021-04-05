NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.04.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.05 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



According to the Korea Institute of Public Finance, the ratio of South Korea's household debt to gross domestic product came to 98.6 percent as of the second quarter of last year. This is far higher than the global average of 63.7 percent and advanced countries' average of 75.3 percent. South Korea saw the ratio increase 27.6 percentage points since 2018. The growth was quite sharper than the world average of 3.7 percentage points. The institute explained the quality of debt is bad, as short-term loans account for 22.8 percent of the total, which is ten times higher than that in France.



LG Electronics held a meeting of the board of directors Monday and announced a decision to discontinue its mobile communication business. Late January, LG said it was reviewing all options regarding the fate of the mobile communication division, including selling it. The company is said to have begun preparations to reassign the division's 3,700 staffers to the future car and home appliance businesses.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-04-05

