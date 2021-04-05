EXHIBITION ON THE BEAUTY OF NATURE News Today 입력 2021.04.05 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.05 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The comforting power of nature is more appreciated these day, as spring flowers in full bloom offer consolation to those exhausted by the prolonged pandemic. An exhibition is open Seoul, bringing together works by great artists who depicted nature in their own styles.



[Pkg]



Nature is where we all hope to stay as long as possible looking at the beautiful sights. An artwork is hung opposite to a collection of paintings by Kyomjae Jeong Seon. It is a work by abstract artist Kim Whan-ki who is known for depicting Korea's nature in a simplified style using dots, lines and spaces. This is a time-transcending, nature-themed combination of two great artists. This painting features a world of utopia drawn on a scroll to console a friend in his sickbed. A landscape painting, which recalls Chusa Kim Jeong-hui's "Sehando" was drawn on a white porcelain bottle. This creative spirit of Joseon-era artists' placing value and importance on describing nature was passed on to contemporary painters. Kim Tschang-yeul, known for paintings of water droplets, depicted the sandy shore of the Daedonggang River in his home town with water droplets painted on a sheet of hemp cloth. Chung Sang-hwa, master of monochromatic paintings, depicted the ocean in his hometown with the color of blue.



[Soundbite] Oh Hye-yoon(Curator) : "This exhibition pays attention to the fact that the theme of nature doesn't remain only in relics from the past but continued to contemporary artists."



This work was completed with rough brush strokes and layers of blue and white. This painting boasts a unique texture produced through the work of repeatedly applying and scraping color paints. These diverse variations resemble celadon ware with a bluish-green tone. Paintings of four gracious plants give human personalities to nature and stress honesty and integrity. This spirit was reborn in modern art through different manners. The best example is Yun Hyong-keun who described his fidelity and faith with simple but bold strokes. Through the linkages of winds and bamboo trees this section brings together a 17th-century white porcelain, an 18th-century ink painting of bamboo trees and a 20th-century work by Lee Ufan, entitled "East Winds." Finding hidden similarities among different artworks displayed in the same place is another charm of this exhibition.

EXHIBITION ON THE BEAUTY OF NATURE

입력 2021-04-05 15:30:03 수정 2021-04-05 16:49:49 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The comforting power of nature is more appreciated these day, as spring flowers in full bloom offer consolation to those exhausted by the prolonged pandemic. An exhibition is open Seoul, bringing together works by great artists who depicted nature in their own styles.



[Pkg]



Nature is where we all hope to stay as long as possible looking at the beautiful sights. An artwork is hung opposite to a collection of paintings by Kyomjae Jeong Seon. It is a work by abstract artist Kim Whan-ki who is known for depicting Korea's nature in a simplified style using dots, lines and spaces. This is a time-transcending, nature-themed combination of two great artists. This painting features a world of utopia drawn on a scroll to console a friend in his sickbed. A landscape painting, which recalls Chusa Kim Jeong-hui's "Sehando" was drawn on a white porcelain bottle. This creative spirit of Joseon-era artists' placing value and importance on describing nature was passed on to contemporary painters. Kim Tschang-yeul, known for paintings of water droplets, depicted the sandy shore of the Daedonggang River in his home town with water droplets painted on a sheet of hemp cloth. Chung Sang-hwa, master of monochromatic paintings, depicted the ocean in his hometown with the color of blue.



[Soundbite] Oh Hye-yoon(Curator) : "This exhibition pays attention to the fact that the theme of nature doesn't remain only in relics from the past but continued to contemporary artists."



This work was completed with rough brush strokes and layers of blue and white. This painting boasts a unique texture produced through the work of repeatedly applying and scraping color paints. These diverse variations resemble celadon ware with a bluish-green tone. Paintings of four gracious plants give human personalities to nature and stress honesty and integrity. This spirit was reborn in modern art through different manners. The best example is Yun Hyong-keun who described his fidelity and faith with simple but bold strokes. Through the linkages of winds and bamboo trees this section brings together a 17th-century white porcelain, an 18th-century ink painting of bamboo trees and a 20th-century work by Lee Ufan, entitled "East Winds." Finding hidden similarities among different artworks displayed in the same place is another charm of this exhibition.