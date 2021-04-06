기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Rival parties have issued split forecasts for Wednesday's by-election outcome. Ruling Democratic Party's election committee chairman Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday that silent supporters have begun to speak out and predicted a close-call race and a possible victory within 3 percentage points. Main opposition People Power Party's floor leader Joo Ho-young meanwhile forecast a PPP win by at least over 15 percentage points. He expected the wide gap will continue or even further expand.
- CONTRADICTING BY-ELECTION FORECASTS
