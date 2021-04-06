CONTRADICTING BY-ELECTION FORECASTS News Today 입력 2021.04.06 (15:22) 수정 2021.04.06 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties have issued split forecasts for Wednesday's by-election outcome. Ruling Democratic Party's election committee chairman Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday that silent supporters have begun to speak out and predicted a close-call race and a possible victory within 3 percentage points. Main opposition People Power Party's floor leader Joo Ho-young meanwhile forecast a PPP win by at least over 15 percentage points. He expected the wide gap will continue or even further expand.

CONTRADICTING BY-ELECTION FORECASTS

입력 2021-04-06 15:22:09 수정 2021-04-06 16:46:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties have issued split forecasts for Wednesday's by-election outcome. Ruling Democratic Party's election committee chairman Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday that silent supporters have begun to speak out and predicted a close-call race and a possible victory within 3 percentage points. Main opposition People Power Party's floor leader Joo Ho-young meanwhile forecast a PPP win by at least over 15 percentage points. He expected the wide gap will continue or even further expand.