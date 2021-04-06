CONCERNS OVER INCREASING DAILY CASES News Today 입력 2021.04.06 (15:22) 수정 2021.04.06 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



With daily Covid-19 cases hovering in the 400s and 500s, concerns are mounting that a fourth wave of infections might be coming. In particular, the virus' basic reproduction rate, which indicates the number of people a single patient infects, has exceeded one in all regions across the nation.



[Pkg]



At a church in Seodaemun-gu District, Seoul, a gathering ban notice is put up at the entrance, following the report of COVID-19 infections. Cluster infections related to this church were first confirmed in Jeollabuk-do Province. They are now being reported in nine cities and provinces, including Seoul, Daejeon and Gyeonggi-do Province. The church's members were found to have stayed together and held gatherings in Hoengseong, Gangwon-do Province for two days from March 29.



[Soundbite] Park Young-jun(Central Disease Control HQs) : "They visited other churches to participate in religious activities and gatherings. We think this has probably triggered the nationwide spread."



The virus' basic reproduction rate, which refers to the number of people a single patient infects, has exceeded one in all regions across the country. This is the first time the number has surpassed that figure nationwide since mid-December when the third wave of infections peaked. This suggests that COVID-19 is spreading simultaneously around the nation. Health officials predict the nation's daily infection tally will likely exceed 500 if the current situation goes unchecked.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "This spread will continue if we don't strengthen antivirus, preventive measures. There are concerns that this could lead to a fourth wave of infections."



With 41 new cases of COVID-19 variants reported in the nation, Korea reported its first local transmission of a variant from South Africa. Health authorities plan to announce revised social distancing rules on Friday, which will take effect starting next week. They are known to be reviewing upgrading social distancing levels and placing business restrictions on public facilities.

