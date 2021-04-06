NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.04.06 (15:22) 수정 2021.04.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says this week will be a crucial turning point to determine whether the COVID-19 situation will enter a fourth wave or a path toward restored daily life. He mentioned a growing sense of crisis as infections spread in the greater metro area and asserted that based on the past year's experience, complacency had always led to a crisis. Chung asked citizens not to hesitate to get tested when they show even the slightest of symptoms.



Starbucks Coffee Korea announced Tuesday that it will completely suspend the use of disposable cups at all nationwide stores from the year 2025. To this aim, it will run test trials at select stores from this year's second half where customers will be given a multi-use cup that carries a deposit fee. When customers return the cup such as through an unmanned collecting machine, they will get back the deposit. Starbucks will also increase the number of eco-friendly store joints and replace all of its shipping trucks with electric models by 2024.

입력 2021-04-06 15:22:09 수정 2021-04-06 16:46:48 News Today

