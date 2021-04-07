D-DAY OF LOCAL BY-ELECTIONS News Today 입력 2021.04.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.04.07 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Local by-elections are under way at some 35-hundred polling stations across the country including the two largest cities Seoul and Busan. Polls have been open from 6 am and will close at 8 pm. As early voting turnout last week surpassed 20%, eyes are on whether the final turnout will pass 50%.



[Pkg]



In the 2018 provincial elections, 20.14% of voters casts their ballots early and the final voter turnout recorded 60.2%. Early voting this time has topped the 2018 figure which is why keen attention is drawn to the final turnout. The ruling Democratic Party is confident of a win if the 3 million Seoul citizens who supported the DP in last year’s general elections come together again. The main opposition People Power Party believes it will win if the turnout exceeds 50%. Some forecast that a higher turnout means more undecided voters disappointed with the current administration will come out to vote. Both sides are urging people to cast their ballots no matter what.



[Soundbite] Jeong Han-wul(Hankook Research) : "How many of each side’s supporters go to the polls is the last remaining variable."



The much anticipated exit polls will be unveiled at 8:15 pm, 15 minutes after voting stops. A rough picture of the election outcome including the clear and most likely winners will emerge by around 11 p.m.

D-DAY OF LOCAL BY-ELECTIONS

입력 2021-04-07 15:45:09 수정 2021-04-07 16:46:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Local by-elections are under way at some 35-hundred polling stations across the country including the two largest cities Seoul and Busan. Polls have been open from 6 am and will close at 8 pm. As early voting turnout last week surpassed 20%, eyes are on whether the final turnout will pass 50%.



[Pkg]



In the 2018 provincial elections, 20.14% of voters casts their ballots early and the final voter turnout recorded 60.2%. Early voting this time has topped the 2018 figure which is why keen attention is drawn to the final turnout. The ruling Democratic Party is confident of a win if the 3 million Seoul citizens who supported the DP in last year’s general elections come together again. The main opposition People Power Party believes it will win if the turnout exceeds 50%. Some forecast that a higher turnout means more undecided voters disappointed with the current administration will come out to vote. Both sides are urging people to cast their ballots no matter what.



[Soundbite] Jeong Han-wul(Hankook Research) : "How many of each side’s supporters go to the polls is the last remaining variable."



The much anticipated exit polls will be unveiled at 8:15 pm, 15 minutes after voting stops. A rough picture of the election outcome including the clear and most likely winners will emerge by around 11 p.m.