NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.04.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.04.07 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 668 new cases were reported for yesterday, 190 more cases than the day before. This is the first time in 48 days, since February 18th, when the number of daily new cases exceeded 600. There were 653 local cases and 15 imported ones. The 600-plus domestic cases indicate that the virus is spreading fast in local communities, sparking concerns over a possible fourth wave.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said today that the government will do all it can do prevent a fourth surge of COVID-19 and screening tests will be expanded further to find hidden cases in local communities more quickly. He added that more free screenings will be available at public health centers nationwide to everyone regardless of symptoms or distancing levels. He asked people to visit a nearby health center and get tested if they are concerned.
오늘의 HOT클릭!