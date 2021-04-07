N. KOREA TO NOT TAKE PART IN TOKYO OLYMPICS News Today 입력 2021.04.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.04.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has decided not to participate in this year's Tokyo Olympics due to the pandemic. The South Korean government had hoped the upcoming Summer Games would help re-start talks between the two Koreas as well as between Washington and Pyongyang. But now, that's unlikely to happen.



[Pkg]



North Korea says it won't participate in the Tokyo Olympics due to Covid-19 concerns. Pyongyang says it wants to protect its athletes from the global health crisis. The North has closed its borders and still claims to be Covid-free. It believes that dispatching a large team of athletes to Tokyo would be too risky. South Korea's hopes of resuming talks with North Korea, such as during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, have been dashed.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in(Mar. 1 Independence Movement Day) : "The Tokyo Olympics could serve as an opportunity for dialogue between South Korea and Japan, the two Koreas, North Korea and Japan, and North Korea and the U.S."



Aside from the reason cited by Pyongyang, its decision apparently stems from the strained ties with Japan and the geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula. The North's announcement comes ten days after its Olympic Committee made the decision on March 25. It apparently targets Japan's decision to extend its sanctions against the regime by two more years and its support for Washington's hard-line policies toward Pyongyang. The Japanese government previously expressed hopes that the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong would visit Tokyo for the Olympics.



[Soundbite] Lim Eul-chul(Prof., Kyungnam Univ.) : "North Korea has apparently concluded that it won't gain anything by participating in the Olympics, as the U.S. and Japan still maintain their hostile policies toward the North."



Seoul has expressed regret over Pyongyang's decision to pull out of the Summer Games, expressing hopes the regime will change its mind. However, the North is unlikely to reverse its decision, which seems to be largely based on political calculations.

