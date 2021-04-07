S. KOREA’S CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE News Today 입력 2021.04.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.04.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea announced that the country’s current account for February stood at 8.03 billion dollars. This marks a 1.62-billion-dollar increase from the same month last year and a 10-month surplus run since last May. While the goods and services account balance recorded surplus, the shipping and air freight balances surged into the black this year by recording 810 million dollars in surplus in February. In February of 2020, the balances were 20 million dollars in the red. Also, the primary income account grew to 900 million dollars month-on-month, which is attributable to greater dividend income.

