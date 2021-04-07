DOMESTIC MARITIME SOLAR PANEL SYSTEM News Today 입력 2021.04.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.04.07 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Air pollution is a major concern also at seaports such as Busan and Incheon Port. This is because most vessels docked at port continuously have their engines on, emitting pollutants into the air. To address this issue, a maritime solar panel system has been introduced at Incheon Port to supply electricity to vessels in an eco-friendly way.



[Pkg]



Incheon Port’s Inner Harbor. Home to the largest lock gate in the east. Solar power panels are built on a waterway that brings in water from the ocean. Some 900 panels, measuring 170 meters long and 30 meters wide, can produce 400 kilowatts of energy each year. The electricity is then supplied to vessels through a special device installed at the port.



[Soundbite] Min Gyeong-soo(Incheon Port Authority) : "There are 3 of these Alternative Maritime Power units and each AMP supplies energy to 2-3 vessels."



Incheon Port generates around 11-thousand tons of pollutants every year. As most boats keep their engine going, they emit carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide. Now, with the solar panels providing energy, the vessels don’t have to start their engines, thus contaminants and pollution are reduced. Even at night or on rainy days, the panels can supply power to the ships. The percentage of solar power use at Incheon Port, currently at 30%, is expected to rise.



[Soundbite] Nam Gung-sim(Smart innovations dept, Incheon Port Authority) : "Our plan is to have renewable energy for 50% of Incheon Port’s total power use by 2025."



Incheon Port Authority decided to support vulnerable households with a portion of electricity costs saved through solar power. 20 million won annually, for a total of 200 million over ten years, will be used for this cause. Eco-friendly energy is helping to prevent pollution while providing financial relief to those in need.

DOMESTIC MARITIME SOLAR PANEL SYSTEM

입력 2021-04-07 15:45:11 수정 2021-04-07 16:46:19 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Air pollution is a major concern also at seaports such as Busan and Incheon Port. This is because most vessels docked at port continuously have their engines on, emitting pollutants into the air. To address this issue, a maritime solar panel system has been introduced at Incheon Port to supply electricity to vessels in an eco-friendly way.



[Pkg]



Incheon Port’s Inner Harbor. Home to the largest lock gate in the east. Solar power panels are built on a waterway that brings in water from the ocean. Some 900 panels, measuring 170 meters long and 30 meters wide, can produce 400 kilowatts of energy each year. The electricity is then supplied to vessels through a special device installed at the port.



[Soundbite] Min Gyeong-soo(Incheon Port Authority) : "There are 3 of these Alternative Maritime Power units and each AMP supplies energy to 2-3 vessels."



Incheon Port generates around 11-thousand tons of pollutants every year. As most boats keep their engine going, they emit carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide. Now, with the solar panels providing energy, the vessels don’t have to start their engines, thus contaminants and pollution are reduced. Even at night or on rainy days, the panels can supply power to the ships. The percentage of solar power use at Incheon Port, currently at 30%, is expected to rise.



[Soundbite] Nam Gung-sim(Smart innovations dept, Incheon Port Authority) : "Our plan is to have renewable energy for 50% of Incheon Port’s total power use by 2025."



Incheon Port Authority decided to support vulnerable households with a portion of electricity costs saved through solar power. 20 million won annually, for a total of 200 million over ten years, will be used for this cause. Eco-friendly energy is helping to prevent pollution while providing financial relief to those in need.