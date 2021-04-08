PPP WINS MAYORAL BY-ELECTIONS News Today 입력 2021.04.08 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.08 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party candidates have won he posts of Seoul and Busan mayors. Oh Se-hoon beat Park Young-sun by 18 percentage points. While Park Hyung-joon won by a 28-percent margin.



[Pkg]



It went as expected. The voter turnout rate for the Seoul mayoral by-election recorded 58.2 percent. Oh Se-hoon of the conservative opposition People Power Party beat Democratic Party candidate Park Young-sun by more than 18 percentage points. Oh garnered nearly 2.8 million, or 57.5 percent of the total votes. He won in all 25 districts in Seoul city. The turnout rate for the Busan mayoral by-election recorded 52.7 percent. Park Hyung-joon of the People Power Party garnered more than 62 percent of the total votes, beating his Democratic Party rival by a 28-percent margin. The gap between the two rival parties was larger in the Busan mayoral election. Park won in all 16 districts of the port-city. The results of public polls conducted prior to the by-elections turned out to be quite accurate. Both candidates from the opposition party have won the top posts of the nation's two largest cities. People Power Party candidates have also won the posts of Uiryeong County governor and Ulsan's Nam-gu District chief, once again attesting to its unrivaled status in the traditionally conservative regions. The People Power Party has won more than half of local council posts that were up for grabs in this year's by-elections four out of six posts for metropolitan council members and six out of nine posts in local councils. All seven posts in the Seoul metropolitan area and the Chungcheong region were also won by the opposition party.

