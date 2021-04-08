DAILY CASES REACH 700 News Today 입력 2021.04.08 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.08 (16:50)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections exceeded 700 for the first time in three months. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said that the nation added 700 new cases as of midnight of Thursday. Of them, 674 were locally transmitted and 26 were imported. The last time the country recorded a daily tally surpassing 700 was in early January. In response to the latest spike, the government is set to announce new social distancing rules Friday, which will take effect starting next week.

DAILY CASES REACH 700

입력 2021-04-08 15:30:13 수정 2021-04-08 16:50:26 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections exceeded 700 for the first time in three months. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said that the nation added 700 new cases as of midnight of Thursday. Of them, 674 were locally transmitted and 26 were imported. The last time the country recorded a daily tally surpassing 700 was in early January. In response to the latest spike, the government is set to announce new social distancing rules Friday, which will take effect starting next week.