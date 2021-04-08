기사 본문 영역

DAILY CASES REACH 700
입력 2021.04.08 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.08 (16:50) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections exceeded 700 for the first time in three months. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said that the nation added 700 new cases as of midnight of Thursday. Of them, 674 were locally transmitted and 26 were imported. The last time the country recorded a daily tally surpassing 700 was in early January. In response to the latest spike, the government is set to announce new social distancing rules Friday, which will take effect starting next week.
