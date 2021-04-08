기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will introduce vegetarian school meals across the city in an effort to help reduce carbon emissions. The city education office said the move is aimed at encouraging dietary habits to cut back on meaty meals, which are said to increase carbon emissions and eventually cause a climate crisis. Accordingly, all schools in Seoul will offer vegetarian lunch twice a month starting in April.
Korea Expressway Corporation will expand its AI-based automatic crackdown system against truck's improper loading practices across the nation by 2024.As the first step, the company will install the system at two more branches on a trial basis this year. The AI system video-records and analyzes the cargo beds of trucks running on high ways to catch rule breakers in real time. Since the system was introduced to three highway offices in the capital area, employees' workload has decreased 85 percent while the number of crackdowns has jumped 4.7 times.
NEWS BRIEF
