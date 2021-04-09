CURRENT DISTANCING GUIDELINES EXTENDED News Today 입력 2021.04.09 (15:22) 수정 2021.04.09 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea registered 671 on Friday including 644 local transmission and 27 imported cases. The government has extended current distancing guidelines of Level 2 for the greater metro area and Level 1.5 for the rest of the country by three more weeks. A ban on personal gatherings of five or more people has also been extended. Certain types of entertainment facilities will also have to close from next week in the capital region and Busan where infections are spreading fast.



