VIOLATION OF DISTANCING RULES

[Anchor Lead]



The latest outbreaks of COVID-19 are mostly occurring at bars and clubs that stay open past 10 p.m. Police and local governments have caught more than 200 staff and customers of bars and clubs for violations.



[Pkg]



It's past 2 .a.m. After passing through a dark hallway, a couple lying down on a sofa in a singing room comes into view.



[Soundbite] "We are from Bundang Police Station. Get up."



The bar appears to be closed, but they were caught operating at off-hours enforced by social distancing guidelines.



[Soundbite] (Bar customer VOICE MODIFIED) : "I came here at 8 p.m. (It doesn't matter. You must leave at 10 p.m. You all know this.) I admit. "



In another room three women are caught drinking. In this crackdown, officers from Bundang Police Station caught seven bar workers and customers for violating the 10 p.m. business curfew. They will be reported to local district offices for violating the Infectious Diseases Control and Prevention Act. Facilities that violate the business curfew are subject to a fine of up to 3 million won. Customers who are caught using such facilities can be fined 100,000 won. Another set of officials also recently caught an owner of an illegal bar who operated the facility past 10 p.m. while keeping its doors closed and lights turned off. Police have caught 206 people for violating the business curfew and indicted 49 others for violating food hygiene regulations. The police and local governments are stepping up crackdowns on bars and clubs, which are increasingly becoming the hot spots for COVID-19.

