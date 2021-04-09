MOON ON RULING PARTY'S DEFEAT News Today 입력 2021.04.09 (15:22) 수정 2021.04.09 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



Referring to the results of the recent by-elections, President Moon Jae-in said he would gravely accept the reproach. In the wake of the defeats more shocking than expected, he is likely to see some disruptions in implementing major policies. Cheong Wa Dae is projected to overhaul the cabinet quickly to address this problem.



[Pkg]



Having witnessed the constituency’s change of heart, President Moon Jae-in released a humble statement about the election results.



[Soundbite] Kang Min-ceok(Cheong Wa Dae Spokesman) : "President Moon gravely accepts the people’s reprimand. He said he would handle state affairs with a humbler attitude and heavier sense of responsibility."



The president reportedly said that he would work hard on realizing the people’s desperate demands, such as overcoming the pandemic, reviving the economy, stabilizing individuals' financial situation and rooting out corrupt real estate deals. When asked about the potential changes in policies, however, the spokesman did not offer a direct answer but just a theoretical one of doing his best to earn the public's trust. But since the public outrage was demonstrated in the lopsided election results, the president is certain to face some difficulty in pushing his projects. He is therefore expected to quickly overhaul the cabinet to make a fresh start. The cabinet shakeup is likely to take place as early as next week, when Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun returns from his visit to Iran. Those likely to be replaced include Prime Minister Chung, who essentially announced his bid for next year’s presidential election, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, long-serving ministers of energy and employment as well as land and infrastructure minister Byeon Chang-heum whose resignation had been accepted earlier. But more ministry chiefs may be ousted. A unifying figure from the Yeongnam region or an economic bureaucrat is sounded out for the next prime minister. There is even a possibility that a woman may be named as prime minister. Personnel change could even extend to presidential advisors. But Cheong Wa Dae said no chief advisors have offered to step down yet. President Moon seems to have made it clear that he would make no big changes in government operation. Nonetheless, experts point out that the president would have to make some extensive changes in real estate measures and other policies if he wants to gain momentum in running the country.

