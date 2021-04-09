기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.04.09 (15:22) 수정 2021.04.09 (17:02) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

This year’s Eulji Taegeuk training, usually held in May, will be pushed back to the year’s second half due to the pandemic. The Interior and Safety Ministry said the postponement is to focus government efforts on Covid prevention and vaccine rollout. The drills which began in 2019 consist of disaster and crisis response training and wartime readiness exercise to prepare against military threats.
The number of traffic accident fatalities on expressways has jumped nearly 30% in the first quarter year-on-year. The Korea Expressway Corporation said that 54 people have died in highway accidents in the January to March period, up 28 percent from a year ago. Dozing off at the wheel and negligence were the most to blame, claiming 35 lives. Following the surge, the corporation will launch a clampdown on traffic law violators starting Monday employing drones and undercover patrol vehicles.
