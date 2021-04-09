RESTORATION OF BUDDHIST PAINTINGS News Today 입력 2021.04.09 (15:22) 수정 2021.04.09 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



Two severely damaged Buddhist paintings dating back to the 18th century have been restored after one year of efforts. How was it done? Let's check it out.



[Pkg]



"The Paintings of Fifty-Three Buddhas" Drawn in the early 18th century. This piece is titled "Chilbuldo." According to historic documents, the seven pieces were drawn by Songgwangsa Temple monks under the supervision of Ven. Uigyeom, who was known for his drawing skills. The relic serves as a priceless material in studying 18th century Buddhist art. Just a year ago these artworks remained severely damaged. Their restoration in the 1970s was unsuccessful. In fact, harmful gases emitted from veneer boards attached to the front and back of the paintings further exacerbated damage. Recently, the artworks were restored successfully by removing recklessly applied fabrics and paints.



[Soundbite] Park Chi-sun(Prof., Yongin Univ.) : "Finding the same materials was a challenge. Mending every damaged part one by one was also difficult."



Another 18th century Buddhist art piece, "Guardian Painting," was even more severely damaged. It contained countless cracks and cuts, while its paint was peeling off and the people depicted in the work were beyond recognition.



[Soundbite] Park Chi-sun(Prof., Yongin Univ.) : "It was so severely damaged that hanging it on the wall was impossible. It was the most damaged piece I have seen during my 40-year art restoration career."



After restoration, faces portrayed with exquisite lines and metallic decorations can be seen clearly again. These relics received little attention because they were not given cultural heritage designation.



[Soundbite] Ven. Tantan(Central Buddhist Museum) : "Despite their high artistic value as natural treasures, they were very poorly preserved. But they have been rescued and restored."



The restored Buddhist paintings will soon be returned to their temples: Songgwangsa and Ssanggyesa.

