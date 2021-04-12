기사 본문 영역

GOV'T WARNS OF ANOTHER WAVE
입력 2021.04.12 (15:28) 수정 2021.04.12 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures headquarters has warned another wave of coronavirus infections is looming on the horizon, as the nation's single-day cases hovered between the 500 and 600 levels over the weekend. The headquarters urged people to obey anti-virus rules ate public facilities. Local governments have upgraded social distancing levels, due to surging daily infections. Cities of Ulsan and Iksan will maintain level-two social distancing restrictions until April 25.
