[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures headquarters has warned another wave of coronavirus infections is looming on the horizon, as the nation's single-day cases hovered between the 500 and 600 levels over the weekend. The headquarters urged people to obey anti-virus rules ate public facilities. Local governments have upgraded social distancing levels, due to surging daily infections. Cities of Ulsan and Iksan will maintain level-two social distancing restrictions until April 25.
- GOV'T WARNS OF ANOTHER WAVE
- 입력 2021-04-12 15:28:36
2021-04-12
[Anchor Lead]
