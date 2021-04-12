BIDEN ON ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY SETTLEMENT

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
U.S. President Joe Biden has hailed the settlement of an electric vehicle battery dispute between LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation, calling it a "win for American workers and the American auto industry." He stressed that a key part of his campaign pledge to "Build Back Better" is to have electric vehicles and batteries of the future built in America and by American workers. Biden added that the U.S. needs an America-based electric vehicle battery supply chain that lays the groundwork for the jobs of tomorrow and the agreement is a positive step in that direction.
