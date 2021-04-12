PM MEETS IRANIAN VICE PRESIDENT

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun visiting Iran in relation to the seized South Korean vessel has met with the Iranian vice president to discuss issues of bilateral concern. The Iranian official demanded that Tehran's frozen assets be released. PM Chung stressed bilateral economic cooperation and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
[Pkg]
Chung Sye-kyun arrived in Tehran on Air Force One on Sunday afternoon local time. He's the first South Korean prime minister to visit Iran in 44 years. He was welcomed by the country's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mohammad Eslami. The PM later met with Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri Kouhshahi. The two held a joint press conference. The Iranian VP once again urged Korea to release 7 billion dollars of Tehran's oil funds locked in local banks.
[Soundbite] Eshaq Jahangiri Kouhshahi(Iranian First Vice President)
The Iranian official added his country suffered enormous damage during the pandemic, as the assets are locked. Chung briefed the VP on Korea's efforts to release the frozen funds. He also promised cooperation in overcoming the pandemic and expansion of humanitarian trade. The visiting PM also offered to prepare for expanding bilateral cooperation after Iran's nuclear agreement with the U.S. and other nations is restored.
[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Prime minister) : "I want to clarify that my visit represents Korea's willingness to promote future-oriented bilateral relations."
Chung stressed that vessels navigating in the Strait of Hormuz, where the Korean ship Hankuk Chemi had been seized by Iran, must be guaranteed freedom. Seoul's PM also met with the speaker of the Iranian parliament and Korean businessmen based in the Middle Eastern country.
