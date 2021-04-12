JUSTICE MINISTER ON NEW PROSECUTOR GENERAL News Today 입력 2021.04.12 (15:28) 수정 2021.04.12 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye says there is no immediate plan regarding the nomination of a new prosecutor general. While stressing the need to discreetly consider multiple factors, he declined to elaborate on what credentials are required upon the new top prosecutor. But the minister reiterated the importance of reforming the prosecution, criticizing prosecutors for prematurely disclosing accusations against government agencies and officials.

JUSTICE MINISTER ON NEW PROSECUTOR GENERAL

입력 2021-04-12 15:28:36 수정 2021-04-12 16:48:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye says there is no immediate plan regarding the nomination of a new prosecutor general. While stressing the need to discreetly consider multiple factors, he declined to elaborate on what credentials are required upon the new top prosecutor. But the minister reiterated the importance of reforming the prosecution, criticizing prosecutors for prematurely disclosing accusations against government agencies and officials.