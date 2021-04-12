기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Justice Minister Park Beom-kye says there is no immediate plan regarding the nomination of a new prosecutor general. While stressing the need to discreetly consider multiple factors, he declined to elaborate on what credentials are required upon the new top prosecutor. But the minister reiterated the importance of reforming the prosecution, criticizing prosecutors for prematurely disclosing accusations against government agencies and officials.
- JUSTICE MINISTER ON NEW PROSECUTOR GENERAL
- 입력 2021-04-12 15:28:36
