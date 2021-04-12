YOUN YUH-JUNG WINS BAFTA AWARD News Today 입력 2021.04.12 (15:28) 수정 2021.04.12 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Youn Yuh-jung became the first Korean actress to win the best supporting actress award at the British Film Academy Awards on Sunday. Having garnered more than 30 different awards in the U.S. including the Screen Actors Guild and now BAFTA, her chances of being named the best supporting actress at the 2021 Academy Awards in the U.S. on April 25th have soared.



The best supporting actress award at the British Academy Film Awards held on April 11th went to Youn Yuh-jung.

She becomes the first Korean to earn the honor. Youn beat five esteemed contenders, including Maria Bakalova, Niamh Algar, and Dominique Fishback. She seemed overwhelmed for a moment.



But quickly recovered to make a witty acceptance remark.



She also remembered to mention Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, who passed away last Friday.



The 74th BAFTA took place remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Minari” is a story about a Korean immigrant family that settles in rural America in the 1980s. Youn won major awards such as the National Society of Film Critics and the Screen Actors Guild for playing the Grandmother, Soon-ja. The latest award boosts her chances of winning an Oscar at the academy awards to be held in two weeks time. About a year ago, Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” won BAFTA awards for best original screenplay and best foreign language film before receiving four awards, including the best picture and best director, at the Oscars. If Youn bags an Academy award in this category, she will become the first Asian actress to win the honor since the late Miyoshi Umeki earned it more than 6 decades ago.

