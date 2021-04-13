OH'S SOCIAL DISTANCING SCHEME News Today 입력 2021.04.13 (15:25) 수정 2021.04.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has demanded the central government approve self-testing kits. He promised to discuss other measures, such as easing business restrictions, with the central government. This is all part of his plans for a different social distancing scheme for the capital.



[Pkg]



Officials visit a restaurant to check if it is following distancing rules such as temperature checks, keeping gatherings to fewer than five, safe distance among tables, and disinfection. Seoul has added 162 new coronavirus cases due to cluster outbreaks at indoor gyms and private academies. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is pushing ahead with lighter restrictions that ensure what he called "coexistence". He has requested the central government introduce self-testing kits. He's considering letting businesses close later by having them use self-testing kits on their customers at the door. Such kits can produce results in 10 to 30 minutes. They have yet to be approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul Mayor) : "In the U.S., they sell testing kits at pharmacies and grocery stores. In the U.K. they distribute testing kits free of charge twice a week."



The Seoul Metropolitan Government has also decided to introduce rapid antibody testing at singing rooms during late evening hours, when they are the most crowded. The Seoul mayor has agreed to discuss his plans with the central government, but health authorities have repeatedly expressed concerns.



[Soundbite] Kang Do-tae(Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "All local governments must discuss their plans to adjust the level of restrictions with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, and take into account the impact on neighboring regions."



The Seoul City Government plans to discuss the matter with the relevant associations and draft its own plan by this coming weekend. It will then hold talks with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters next week on when and how to enforce them.

