KWON EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER PLAN

[Anchor Lead]
Regarding Seoul City's plan to introduce COVID-19 self-testing kits to extend operating hours of restaurants and entertainment facilities, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol has expressed concern saying that infections can increase beyond control. He said there is no kit currently approved for domestic use and their reliability is also low. Kwon said a person who receives an incorrect negative test result can end up infecting the entire group by drinking and talking without a mask.
- 입력 2021-04-13 15:25:02
- 수정2021-04-13 16:45:12
[Anchor Lead]
