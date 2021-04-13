KWON EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER PLAN News Today 입력 2021.04.13 (15:25) 수정 2021.04.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding Seoul City's plan to introduce COVID-19 self-testing kits to extend operating hours of restaurants and entertainment facilities, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol has expressed concern saying that infections can increase beyond control. He said there is no kit currently approved for domestic use and their reliability is also low. Kwon said a person who receives an incorrect negative test result can end up infecting the entire group by drinking and talking without a mask.

