Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun returned from his trip to Iran on Tuesday where he met top Tehran officials and discussed economic cooperation. The two sides also discussed the issue of Iranian funds frozen at South Korean banks under US sanctions. Chung will self-isolate for 3 days and return to work thereafter. He is expected to tender his resignation in the coming days to pursue presidential ambitions. Iran was his first and last overseas visit as prime minister.

The Education Ministry and the Northeast Asian History Foundation have announced they will complete the establishment of Dokdo education centers nationwide by next year. Such centers have been built in 14 cities and provinces through last year. One will open in Wonju, Gangwondo Province this year and the last ones will be installed in Busan and Jeollabukdo Province next year. The ministry will also designate a ten day period from April 15 dedicated to promoting the Dokdo centers and distribute 560-thousand leaflets to branches of the Nonghyup agricultural cooperative. The centers seek to provide accurate knowledge on issues related to the Dokdo islets.

