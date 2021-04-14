SEOUL'S STANCE ON JAPAN'S WATER RELEASE News Today 입력 2021.04.14 (15:16) 수정 2021.04.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has expressed regret over Japan’s decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. Seoul also vowed to take necessary measures to protect public safety.



[Pkg]



Seoul called Tokyo’s decision “completely unacceptable.”



[Soundbite] Koo Yun-cheol(Head of Office for Gov’t Policy Coordination) : "Japan’s decision will bring danger to public safety and marine environment. The unilateral measure was taken without sufficient consultation with or understanding from its closest neighbor South Korea."



It added it will demand concrete measures to prevent damage and called for transparent information disclosure related to the process of treating the contaminated water. Japan has yet to respond to questions by South Korean experts regarding the initial date of the planned release, its duration and the quantity of water to be disposed.



[Soundbite] Choi Young-sam(Foreign Ministry spokesman) : "Japan has not sufficiently consulted with S. Korea, a party of concern, or gathered its opinion."



South Korea plans to have its experts take part in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s verification of Japan implementing the discharge plan. If any damage is verified in that process, the government said it will take stern measures including demanding compensation and a halt of the release of the water. Seoul currently bans seafood imports from the Fukushima area but it will expand radiation surveys and further clamp down on country of origin violations. The government also called in Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi to lodge a protest over the matter. But there is not much Seoul can do in terms of response other than expressing strong regret. It is considering an international arbitration but has decided for now that a lawsuit can’t be filed just based on a planned water discharge. The Japanese ambassador said his country is aware of the concerns of the Korean people and will responsibly handle the situation to prevent adverse effects on the marine environment of neighboring countries.

